Hail-producing storms possible this afternoon

Unstable air moved into the area on Tuesday, which led to a build up of cloud cover and the possibility for showers and thunderstorms.

Some scattered showers already worked their way across the northern half of the state during the late morning hours.

"We expect more to develop [Tuesday] afternoon," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "Thunderstorms are also possible and those that develop could produce small hail and gusty wind."

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the storms would be isolated.

Track any that arrive with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

"It is going to be another cooler than normal day, but not nearly as cool as [Monday,]" Haney said.

Highs for Tuesday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The clouds and showers will clear by Tuesday night.

"The sky will become partly cloudy and temperatures will dip into the range of 45 to 55," Haney said.

Another weak storm system is expected to form off of southern New England on Wednesday.

"[Wednesday will be] partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower," Dixon said.

Once again, highs should tap into the 60s and 70s.

Proper June weather should return for the end of the week.

"Thursday and Friday, temperatures gradually go up and we’ll be storm-free," Dixon said.

Highs will push into the mid-to-upper 70s on Thursday.

By Friday, temps could hit 80 inland.

"The weekend starts dry with highs Saturday in the 80s, then rain looks to arrive late in the day," Dixon said. "Sunday, rain appears to be likely, [though] not necessarily a washout."

Read the complete technical discussion here.

