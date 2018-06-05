Officer stabbing suspect set to face a judge

A woman accused of stabbing a Hartford police officer last month is scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday.

Chevoughn Augustin, 39, faces attempted murder and other charges.

According to police, Augustin stabbed Officer Jill Kidik in the neck when Kidik responded to a landlord-tenant dispute at a Constitution Plaza apartment.

Kidik was seriously hurt, but released from the hospital two weeks ago.

Augustin was being evicted from the apartment at the time of the incident.

