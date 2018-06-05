Ansonia Public Schools could close early due to budget issues

A battle over thousands of dollars may result in public schools closing early this year. This photo was taken during a past school board meeting. (WFSB file)

Public schools in Ansonia could could early because of a lack of funding, according to school officials.

Superintendent Carol Merlone is expected to address what she's calling a "financial insolvency" during a news conference at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Board of Education is expected to meet at 7 p.m. on the topic.

An informational meeting for parents has also been scheduled for 8 p.m. at the Ansonia High School Auditorium.

According to the school system's website, both will address the current school year budget and its potential impact on the remainder of the school year.

It has been reported that the town was involved in a budget battle with the school district over some $600,000.

The town said it initially gave the money to the district, but then needed it back to cover emergency services. It said the problem stems from when the state had been operating without a statewide budget and as a result, school funding suffered.

