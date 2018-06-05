Safest states in which to live: Where CT ranks

The personal finance website WalletHub unveiled the safest states in which to live.
According to its list, the Safest States in the U.S., Vermont comes out on top, followed by Maine and Minnesota.
Connecticut is 6th.
See the complete top 10 here.
WalletHub said it compared all 50 states across 48 key metrics, including assaults per capita, unemployment rate and total loss to climate disasters per capita.
In those categories, Connecticut ranked as such:
The least safest states included Oklahoma, Louisiana and Mississippi.
To read the complete report, head to WalletHub's website here.
