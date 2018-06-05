Safest states in which to live: Where CT ranks

The personal finance website WalletHub unveiled the safest states in which to live.

According to its list, the Safest States in the U.S., Vermont comes out on top, followed by Maine and Minnesota.

Connecticut is 6th.

See the complete top 10 here.

WalletHub said it compared all 50 states across 48 key metrics, including assaults per capita, unemployment rate and total loss to climate disasters per capita.

In those categories, Connecticut ranked as such:

6th in murders and non-negligent manslaughters per capita

7th in assaults per capita

12th in loss amounts from climate disasters per capita

24th in job security

1st in fatal occupational injuries per 100,000 full-time workers

11th in fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel

10th in bullying incidence rate

4th in sex offenders per capita

6th in share of uninsured population

The least safest states included Oklahoma, Louisiana and Mississippi.

To read the complete report, head to WalletHub's website here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.