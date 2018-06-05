Family offering reward for information on deadly hit-and-run

A family of a man killed in a hit-and-run in Danbury is now offering a reward for information.

Daniel Crawford Jr. from Brewster, NY was killed on April 7, 2018, during a hit and run.

State Police said the crash happened on I-84 westbound near exit 2 in Danbury. When police arrived on the scene, they saw Crawford lying on the highway.

Crawford’s Jeep was in the right shoulder and no other car was in the area.

Crawford’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that can lead to an arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Troop A at 203-267-2200.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved