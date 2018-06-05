A bit cool now for early June, but warmer weather is coming!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Today will be a little cool (by about 5°) for early June… while there will be at times more clouds than sunshine, there is just the slightest chance for an isolated shower. Most of the state, for much of the day will be dry and comfortable – nice weather for many!

Tomorrow will be dry and sunnier, a tad milder (seasonably so). We’ll end the week Friday with highs 80 or better inland under a mix of sun and clouds.

For the weekend, Saturday still looks to be an unsettled and cooler day with the chance for rain... but that could change as some of latest models keep wet weather to the south of CT! Regardless, Sunday should be dry and warm.

Next week, as of now, appears to start out storm-free and comfortable.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TODAY, 6/6/18…

All in all it's going to be a pretty good day of weather as low pressure will move out to sea to the east of New England. The atmosphere will be more stable today, as opposed to yesterday. Now with this said, a shower can’t be ruled out. Sunshine will mix with a lot of clouds at times and temperatures will remain on the cooler side of normal with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…

June will get back on track with drier, warmer weather! High pressure will be the dominant weather feature both days, although a weak cold front or trough will drift through New England on Friday. Thursday is shaping up to be a partly to mostly sunny day with highs in the middle to perhaps upper 70s. Friday should be partly sunny and a few degrees warmer with highs 80-85 away from the coast. While a stray shower can’t be ruled out on Friday, the risk of getting one will be low.

THE WEEKEND…

We’ve made some big changes to the weekend forecast! It now looks like Saturday will be the unsettled day. Low pressure and its associated cold front will move into the Northeast on Saturday. While the early morning should be dry, rain or at least showers will overspread the state and the afternoon hours should be wet. Thunderstorms are possible as well, but that will depend on the exact track of the storm. If the storm tracks just to the south of Connecticut, the greatest risk for storms will be to our south. Still, this is something to watch. For now, we are forecasting highs in the 70s before the rain arrives.

The stormy weather will move out to sea by Sunday and high pressure will build southward from Canada. Therefore, Sunday is looking good with partly to mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, a nice northerly breeze, and highs close to 80 degrees.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

High pressure will be the dominant weather feature and that means we’ll enjoy some fantastic weather. Monday should be mostly sunny, dry and seasonably warm with highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday should be mostly sunny and a few degrees cooler with highs in the middle 70s. The nights will be clear and cool with lows in the 50s, perhaps the upper 40s in the normally cooler locations.

MAY 2018, ONE OF THE WARMEST ON RECORD!

The average temperature for May 2018 will likely come in at 64.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport. If that is indeed the case, this May will be tied for the 4th warmest on record for the Greater Hartford Area and records date back to 1905! May 1965 also had an average temperature of 64.4 degrees. The warmest May was just 3 years ago, in 2015. The average temperature was 66.0 degrees. May 1991 is the second warmest with an average temperature of 65.8 degrees and 3rd place goes to May 1975 with an average temperature of 64.5 degrees.

This May, we had 4 days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley International. The hottest day was May 3rd when we had a record breaking 94 degrees. We also had a number of cool and wet days, but the warm days far outweighed the cool ones.

May was also a dry month overall. Total rainfall at the airport was 2.47”, which is 1.88” below normal.

JUNE’S MILESTONES…

June 1st, marks the beginning of the meteorological summer. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological summer includes all of June, July, and August.

Astronomical summer occurs at the summer solstice which is Thursday, June 21st, at 6:07 am this year.

June 1 also marks the beginning of the hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) already released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season is long; it officially lasts through November 30th. This season got off to an early start when Subtropical Storm Alberto moved northward through the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall on the Florida Panhandle earlier this week, before the official tropical storm season began.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

