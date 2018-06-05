3 state, 2 town beaches closed to swimming due to bacteria

The Department of Energy and Environment Protection has closed three state beaches to swimming due to bacteria.

DEEP said the beaches at Rocky Neck State Park, Silver Sands State Park, and Chatfield Hollow State Park are closed to swimming due to indicator bacteria.

In addition, Stratford closed two town beaches to swimming due to high counts of bacteria.

Short Beach and Marnick’s Beach are closed in Stratford.

The bacteria is from the recent rain storms.

DEEP tested all three beaches and the results are due back Wednesday.

The town of Stratford said the beaches will remain closed until testing is done again.

