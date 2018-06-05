3 state beaches reopened after bacteria found in water

Three state beaches that were closed to swimming have reopened on Wednesday.

The Department of Energy and Environment Protection closed three state beaches to swimming due to bacteria on Tuesday.

DEEP said the beaches at Rocky Neck State Park, Silver Sands State Park, and Chatfield Hollow State Park were all resampled and the tests came back normal.

On Wednesday, DEEP said Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret was closed to swimming to be resampled for bacteria.

Stratford closed two town beaches to swimming due to high counts of bacteria.

Short Beach and Marnick’s Beach are closed in Stratford.

The bacteria is from the recent rain storms.

The town of Stratford said the beaches will remain closed until testing is done again.

