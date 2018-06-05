Former college student pleads guilty to false rape accusations

A Sacred Heart University student accused of false rape allegations against two football players plead guilty on Tuesday.

19-year-old Nikki Yovino accepted a plea deal of one year in prison.

Police say in 2017, Yovino claimed she had been raped by two students in a bathroom during an off-campus party.

She eventually said the allegations were made up, as the two men admitted to having consensual sex with her.

The two football players are considering suing Yovino.

