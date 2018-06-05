Outbuilding destroyed after fire in Watertown

An outbuilding was destroyed after a fire in Watertown on Tuesday.

According to the Watertown Fire Chief David Bromley, the call came in at 3 p.m.

The fire was in an outbuilding that was attached to a 2-car garage.

No one was injured and the fire was put out in 10 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

