PD: Juvenile arrested for bringing BB gun to a Plainfield school

Plainfield Police arrested a juvenile on Tuesday after he brought an inoperable BB gun to the high school.

Just before 10 a.m., police responded to the high school after they learned a juvenile had entered the school with another student’s parent.

Police said the juvenile was familiar with the student’s parent, but the parent was at the school for an unrelated meeting with officials.

While the parent was in the meeting, the juvenile was in the office.

Officers patted down the juvenile and found a small portion of marijuana and paraphernalia on him.

They also found the inoperable BB gun in his waistband.

Police said the juvenile also gave them a fake name and did not disclose that he had a weapon on him before the pat down.

The school had been placed in a temporary lockdown for safety precautions and to verify there were no other items in the school.

The lockdown was lifted and class continued to a normal schedule.

Plainfield Police said at no time were any students or staff in danger.

The juvenile was arrested for possession of a facsimile firearm, criminal impersonation, possession of marijuana, interfering with an officer and several other charges.

Police have not released the identity since the person is a juvenile.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved