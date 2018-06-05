Bat in Waterford tests positive for rabies

The Ledge Light Health District in Waterford confirmed a bat tested positive for rabies.

The bat was in the area of Louise Street in Waterford.

It tested positive on June 4.

The health district is warning the public to refrain from feeding or approaching any wild or stray animals.

They posted on their Facebook page that rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that can infect all warm-blooded animals, including people.

Anyone with questions can contact the Ledge Light Health District or the Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control.

