Woman arrested for shooting husband at Hartford restaurant

Woman arrested for shooting husband at Hartford restaurant

Heather Mclean-Freeman was arrested after allegedly shooting her husband (Harford PD) Heather Mclean-Freeman was arrested after allegedly shooting her husband (Harford PD)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

A Hartford woman was arrested for shooting her husband at a restaurant in April. 

Hartford Police said on April 8, they responded to the Karobean Kitchen Restaurant for a report of a person shot. 

The victim was found inside the restaurant with a gun wound to the stomach. 

Police said the victim told officers his wife, Heather Mclean-Freeman, was the person that shot him. 

On Monday, Mclean-Freeman turned herself into Hartford Police. 

She was charged with first-degree assault and other charges. 

