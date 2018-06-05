Waterbury man arrested after police pursuit, home invasion

Kenneth Jones was arrested after a police pursuit and breaking into a home to hide (State Police)

A Waterbury man was arrested by State Police after leading them on a police pursuit and hiding in a home.

On Monday around 6:45 p.m., Bridgeport and Newtown Police were in pursuit of a vehicle.

The white 2014 Honda Accord, driven by Kenneth Jones, fled from police.

Around 7:10 p.m., troopers from Troop A spotted the car near exit 14 and pursued the vehicle.

The pursuit ended on Route 8 in Waterbury when troopers lost sight of the car.

The Honda was found crashed on Charles Street and the occupants fled the car.

Two people who were inside the car were found in the area.

Jones ran into a home trying to evade police. He kicked the door open while people were in the home and attempted to hide.

State Police were alerted of Jones’ presence inside the home and he was arrested.

Jones has a loaded pistol in the car.

State Police charged Jones with home invasion, engaging in pursuit, and several other charges.

Another juvenile was also arrested in relation to this case.

