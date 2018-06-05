Police attempting to identify voyeurism suspect in Stamford

Stamford police are looking to identify this man who is accused of taking pictures up a woman's dress (Stamford PD)

Stamford Police are looking to identify a suspect involved in a voyeurism incident.

According to police, on May 9, around 2:20 p.m. a man used a cell phone to take pictures up a woman’s dress at Modell’s Sporting Goods.

The incident happened at the Modell’s Sporting Goods on Summer Street in the Ridgewood Shopping Center.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man.

Stamford Police released video of the man, which you can watch here.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stamford Police Department.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved