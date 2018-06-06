Woman charged in Griswold family murders set to face a judge

A woman charged in connection with the murders of a Griswold mother, father and their adult son is scheduled to make a court appearance on Wednesday.

Channel 3's cameras were in the courtroom the last time 23-year-old Ruth Correa was arraigned.

Wednesday, she'll face a judge for a pre-trial hearing.

Ruth Correa and her brother, 26-year-old Sergio Correa, are accused of setting a house in Griswold on fire and killing Kenneth and Janet Lindquist.

The crime happened last December.

The body of the couple's son, 21-year-old Matthew Lindquist, was found in the woods in early May.

According to an arrest warrant, Ruth Correa told investigators that Matthew Lindquist agreed to exchange guns and a safe for drugs.

The warrant also stated that everyone involved planned to make it look like a robbery.

However, Ruth Correa said those plans were botched.

The documents said Matthew Lindquist was stabbed.

Ruth Correa told a neighbor at her Hartford apartment complex about the crime, including how they also stabbed Kenneth and Janet Lindquist before setting their house on fire, the documents said.

Sergio Correa was charged in the case a few days ago. He's been in jail on unrelated charges and could face a lifetime in prison if convicted.

Ruth Correa is due in court on Wednesday in New London.

A memorial service for Kenneth and Janet Lindquist has been scheduled in Rhode Island for next week.

