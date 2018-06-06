Cutting Ansonia school year short still a possibility

Parents accused city officials of playing with money during a financial dispute that's threatening to close Ansonia schools. (WFSB)

The school year could be cut short in Ansonia because of a dispute over money.

The Board of Education met on Tuesday night in hopes of resolving the issue with the city.

However, things boiled over into litigation.

Tuesday night's executive meeting could not resolve all of the questions that remain.

The school board announced that schools should be open until at least next Tuesday, the same day a court hearing is scheduled on the financial dispute.

Superintendent Dr. Carol Merlone said she isn't sure if she'll have enough money to make payroll and keep schools open long enough to meet the state's 180 school day requirement.

At issue is $600,000.

The district is suing the city to get that money back after it was removed from the Board of Education's budget.

City officials, however, said it was supposed to be be returned once grants came in from the state. The lack of grants was a result of budget issues on the state level.

The board said it never made an agreement to give it back.

"This is not about the Board of Education having extra money, it's about the Board of Ed meeting obligational expenses," Merlone said.

The situation has not been sitting well with parents.

Many said they didn't care about the money, just the future of their children.

