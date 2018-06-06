Avon woman killed in fiery Merritt Parkway crash was speeding, state police say

A fiery crash that happened on the Merritt Parkway in Norwalk Tuesday night was deadly, according to state police.

Hongying Tian, 46, of Avon, was identified as the person who was killed.

It happened on Route 15 southbound by exit 40 just before 10 p.m.

Three vehicles were involved between the north and southbound sides, one of which caught fire.

Troopers said she had been speeding on the southbound side of the highway and struck the back of one vehicle.

Hongying then traveled into the median, through a metal guide rail and struck a large tree. She then went across both lanes of the highway and into the grassy shoulder where her vehicle came to rest against several trees and brush.

The vehicle she struck and a third vehicle were both hit by flying debris, troopers said.

No one in those vehicles was hurt.

Hongying, however, was ejected from her vehicle.

She was transported to Norwalk Hospital and later pronounced dead.

State police said the highway was closed for several hours while they investigated the scene. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 203-696-2500.

