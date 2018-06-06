Channel 3, health officials hold skin cancer prevention event at Westfarms Mall

Channel 3 hosted an event on Wednesday to educate and raise awareness about skin cancer just in time for summer.

The "ABCs of Skin Cancer" took place outside of the Nordstrom wing on the first floor of the Westfarms Mall in West Hartford.

Access Health CT sponsored it.

“I was watching Better Connecticut and the morning news and they both announced they were doing a screening [Wednesday]," said Janice Rogers of Bloomfield. "I said what a great way to get myself checked!”

The free event looked at the benefits of healthcare coverage and educated residents about the importance of preventative care and a healthy lifestyle.

“We’re encouraging people to stop by and ask questions during this free event at Westfarms Mall,” said Andrea Ravitz, AHCT director of marketing. “We are committed to creating a healthier Connecticut, which is why Access Health CT supports community events right in your area. We are here to help!”

AHCT said its representatives joined doctors from Hartford Hospital who conducted skin cancer screenings and explained important information people should know about the disease.

It also collected information from residents so they could get updates to help them with healthier lifestyles.

"Together with WFSB, we’re excited to bring this second annual event to the community just in time for summer," Ravitz said. “Last year, hundreds of kids and adults joined us at Westfarms, and we expect another great turnout. These are important events as they allow us to have one-on-one conversations to help people understand their plan’s benefits and how to keep their family healthy year round.”

The event runs until 2 p.m.

As of noon, a team of dermatologists, a medical oncologist, a surgical oncologist and an ocular oncologist saw nearly 100 people.

They looked at moles and other skin conditions, as well as answered people's questions.

“They should examine their own skin and get to know what their skin looks like," said Dr. Robert Piorkowski, surgical oncologist, Hartford Hospital. "So if there are changes, they should get help.”

“It’s an awesome turnout," said Rachelle Pierre, outreach coordinator, Access Health CT. "We’re excited [and] first heard about it and of course showed up. It’s a beautiful day and we’re excited everyone is here.”

For more information about Access Health CT, head to its website here.

For more on Hartford Hospital's Cancer Institute, head here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.