Ellington High School locked down for drug sweep

Ellington High School was locked down on Wednesday morning for a drug sweep.

The sweep was part of a policy that was adopted back in October at the recommendations of school administrators and law enforcement experts.

It was to enforce a message that possession of illegal substances is not permitted on school grounds, according to superintendent Dr. Scott Nicol.

Drug-sniffing dogs and trained officers searched lockers, classrooms, parking and storage areas.

People and occupied rooms were not searched, as per the policy.

Such a search comes at the request of the school administration and is unannounced.

There's no word on if anything was found.

Ellington High School principal John Guidry sent a letter home to parents regarding the search.

As you may recall, Dr. Nicol sent out an email earlier this year outlining our Board Policy related to the Use of Dogs to Search School Property. [Wednesday] we had our first exercise under that policy. At approximately 8:10 a.m., Ellington High School went into a soft lockdown, with teaching and learning continuing behind classroom doors while law enforcement personnel and drug sniffing dogs moved through the building assessing student lockers. After sweeping the building, the team moved outside to assess our student parking areas. At the conclusion of the parking lot search, the soft lockdown was released and our school day proceeded normally.

Again, [Wednesday's] activity is just one of many preventive measures the Ellington Public Schools takes to ensure the safety of our schools. Please feel free to reach out directly to me with any questions.

Best regards,

John R. Guidry, J.D.

