Man accused of killing New Haven mother 'armed & dangerous,' may be dressing as woman

The victims family made a plea for justice on Wednesday during a news conference. (WFSB)

Tramaine Marquese Poole is wanted for the murder of a mother on Wilmot Road in New Haven. It happened on May 31. (WFSB/New Haven police)

A man wanted for murdering a mother in New Haven should be considered armed and dangerous and may be using disguises, including dressing as a woman.

They said 41-year-old Tramaine Marquese Poole of New Haven will be charged with murder.

They said there's now a and it comes with a bond of $5 million.

Police held a news conference on Wednesday morning at their headquarters to alert the public of the update.

The mother was identified as 28-year-old Tyekqua Nesbitt. She was shot and killed inside her car on Wilmot Road on May 31. Police said she was targeted by Poole.

Her children, ages 6 and 11, were inside the car at the time, according to police.

Police also said the incident was connected to another shooting that happened on May 7 on Henry Street. In that case, a 36-year-old woman said she had been shot by her husband, identified as Poole. The victim was also targeted in that case.

Poole will face assault charges for that shooting.

While Channel 3 was in the area of Wilmot Road, a family member said the woman who was murdered was friends with Poole's wife and that she was with her when Poole allegedly shot her back in May.

The U.S. Marshal Department is helping in the search for Poole.

Police said he could be using disguises, including a dreadlock wig and dressing as a woman.

It is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Any shared information will be considered confidential.

Poole has a lengthy criminal record, including convictions for weapons.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316 or the U.S. Marshal's Department at 1-877-926-8332.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.