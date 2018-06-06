More world class golfers commit to the Travelers Championship

Three more PGA Tour winners, a top-ranked amateur and a pair of sponsored college alums have committed to the Travelers Championship.

Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and Aaron Wise, all winners along the PGA Tour, committed to play at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell later this month.

Amatuer Doug Ghim and recent University of Illinois graduates Nick Hardy and Dylan Meyer also joined the fray.

They'll be playing with four of the top 10 golfers in the world rankings, including defending champion Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day.

Other commitments include Paul Casey, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Bryson DeChambeau, Charley Hoffman, Zach Johnson and Jim Furyk.

The Travelers Championship runs from June 18 through 24.

For more information, including tickets, head to the event's website here.

