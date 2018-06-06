Suffield animal control rescues fawn

Suffield animal control said it rescued a fawn from the middle of a road in town on Tuesday. (Suffield Animal Control Facebook)

Animal control officers in Suffield rescued a fawn from harm's way on Tuesday.

They said their department and police received a call about a fawn that had laid down in the middle of a road in town.

Callers reported that two cars even drove directly over it while its mother looked on from the other side of the road.

Animal control made the decision to help the young deer cross the road.

Officers checked its legs and other body parts for injuries and found none. They said it appeared to be unharmed.

They walked the fawn down an embankment off of the roadway and to the opposing side of a brook. They said it was safety set down in plain view of its mother.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection issued a warning back in April urging people not to touch baby animals, such as white-tailed deer, that appear to be "orphaned."

Suffield Animal Control echoed that. However, it felt the need to intervene in this case. Still, it warned people to leave situations like it to professionals.

"While I would not advise these animals being handled by people, the [Quality Deer Management Association] has conducted research studies showing the human interaction has no bearing on whether or not the mother will accept it," Suffield Animal Control posted to its Facebook page.

