Funeral arrangements announced for Trooper Greene

CT State Police Trooper First Class Walter Greene passed away after a courageous battle with cancer (CT State Police)

Funeral services have been announced for Connecticut State Police Trooper First Class Walter Greene.

Greene died on May 31, after a courageous battle with cancer, which was attributed to his assignment in New York City in the aftermath of 9/11/2001.

He was a 28-year veteran of the Connecticut State Police.

The calling hours will be on Monday, June 11, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Pavilion at Sherwood Island State Park.

At noon on June 11, there will be a brief procession from the Collins Funeral Home in Norwalk to Sherwood Island State Park.

The procession will escort Greene to Sherwood Island and will consist of state troopers, the Connecticut State Police Motorcycle Unit, Greene’s assigned motorcycle, and the CSP traffic unit.

The funeral services will be on Tuesday, June 12 at 11 a.m. at Sherwood Island State Park.

There will be a semi-private burial for family and friends in West Norwalk.

At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, there will be the same brief procession that will take place prior to the funeral.

State Police said at least 250 motorcycle units from the Connecticut State Police, Connecticut police departments and law enforcement agencies from surrounding states and across the country are expected to attend.

