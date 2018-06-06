Milford Hospital to exploring an integration with Bridgeport Hospital

On Wednesday, The Milford Hospital and Yale New Haven Health Boards of Trustees voted to explore an integration of Milford and Bridgeport Hospitals.

Bridgeport Hospital is a member of Yale-New Haven Health.

In 2014, Milford Hospital developed a relationship with Yale-New Haven Hospital and Bridgeport Hospital to house the Inpatient Rehabilitation Units, while facing significant financial issues.

“Our goal is to not only ensure the long-term viability of Milford Hospital, but to develop an approach that would sustain high quality care in our community. This provides us with an exceptional opportunity to explore joining a growing organization like Bridgeport Hospital and to become part of one of the nation’s leading health systems,” said Milford Hospital Board Chair Samuel Bergami, Jr.

The agreement will require state and federal regulatory, as well as full board approvals.

Under that agreement, Bridgeport Hospital would acquire Milford Hospital.

Current Milford Hospital employees would become employees of Bridgeport Hospital. Bridgeport Hospital has also agreed to recognize all existing labor relations.

“I am grateful to the Milford Hospital Board of Directors and management for their leadership and their commitment to the patients and community they serve. We will be proud to welcome Milford Hospital to our Health System and we look forward to a long and successful future together,” added Richard D’Aquila, president of Yale New Haven Health.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.