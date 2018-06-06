Animal activists seeking help for Waterbury dog on death row

Rose has been locked up in a pound for four years (Justice for Rose Facebook page)

A local animal group is hoping to save a Waterbury dog on death row.

"Rose" has been in lockup for four years after she allegedly bit someone in the Brass City.

Channel 3 has been fielding your calls and emails about this story.

A soft bark, while holding a metal bowl in her mouth.

Rose the pitbull has been in a cage for 4 years.

“The dog is the one who is suffering. The poor thing is by herself and she walks around with her little metal bowl in her mouth and all she gets for attention is seeing people from a distance,” said Jamie Lambo, animal activist.

Lambo is part of an animal activist group called Justice for Rose,

They made a Facebook page with the hopes to inform the public about what happened.

Channel 3 learned back in April 2014, Rose got loose and was involved in an incident with two neighbors.

She was taken by Waterbury animal control officers and has been in the pound ever since.

Rose was ordered to be put down, but her owner appealed the decisions which is why she's been in lockup.

“Unfortunately, it's not uncommon for a dog that are in a pound and adopted out to get nervous and have a bite history. You don't know where they came from so just because she has one bite doesn't mean she's a bad animal,” said Lambo.

A rescue in New York state has offered to take Rose.

They want to care and train her. They're also looking to take full responsibility for the dog.

Lambo wants the city to take another look at this case, so Rose can have a chance at a good life.

“We can get the city to look and say, ‘listen, maybe we should give her a second chance.’ Let's look at this again. If we have a rescue out of state that will remove the dog from the state,” said Lambo

You can get involved by joining the "Justice for Rose" Facebook page, here.

Channel 3 reached out to the city to see how they're proceeding after all this attention, but our calls haven't been returned.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.