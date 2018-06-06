West Haven man arrested for 2017 shooting, attempted robbery

A West Haven man was arrested on Wednesday for his involvement in an attempted robbery.
Cameron Barr shot one victim twice during the incident, according to West Haven police.
The shooting took place in the Rolling Ridge Apartment Complex in West Haven on Aug. 13, 2017.
Barr, of Terrace Avenue, West Haven, was charged with Assault in the First Degree along with several other charges.
An arrest warrant for Barr was issued last week, and more arrests are expected.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.