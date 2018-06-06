West Haven man arrested for 2017 shooting, attempted robbery

Cameron Barr was arrested by for his involvement in a 2017 shooting (West Haven PD)

A West Haven man was arrested on Wednesday for his involvement in an attempted robbery.

Cameron Barr shot one victim twice during the incident, according to West Haven police.

The shooting took place in the Rolling Ridge Apartment Complex in West Haven on Aug. 13, 2017.

Barr, of Terrace Avenue, West Haven, was charged with Assault in the First Degree along with several other charges.

An arrest warrant for Barr was issued last week, and more arrests are expected.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

