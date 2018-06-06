Hartford councilwoman out of job after switching parties

A Hartford City Councilwoman told Channel 3 is no longer a councilwoman after switching party affiliation.
On Wednesday, Channel 3 spoke to Cynthia Jennings over the phone who said she didn’t want to go into detail about this.
Jennings said she will be holding a press conference on Tuesday morning.
A time and location are still undetermined for the press conference.
