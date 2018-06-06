Comcast experiencing issues with business voice service

On Wednesday, Comcast said their business customers may be experiences issues with their Business Voice service.
Comcast said they are working to restore service to the business customers as soon as possible.
This is not affecting any residential customers.
Comcast said they will provide updates when they are available.
There was no time line of when the issue will be resolved.
