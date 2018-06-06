Christmas movie being shot in Old Lyme

A Christmas movie is being shot in Old Lyme this week (WFSB)

It’s Christmas in June if you’re in Old Lyme this week.

Synthetic Cinema International is shooting another holiday movie this month called, “Night Before Christmas”.

In May, they finished production of a Christmas time movie with locations at Olde Mistick Village, Stonington and elsewhere.

This shoot also calls for the same wintery backdrop.

“We clean up the house, we add Christmas decorations and a ton of snow. As you notice there is a ton of powder on the ground, there’s a ton of snow blankets so we just make it feel like winter,” said Andrew Gernhard, the movie producer.

Thursday’s a big shoot day too and they’re looking for extras, so now’s your chance to make the big screen.

To find out how to become an extra, you can click here.

