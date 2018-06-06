State Trooper suspended after arrests in CT, NH

State Police Trooper Kenneth Dillion was suspended after being arrested (Courtesy: Cloe Poisson/ Hartford Courant)

A Connecticut State Trooper has been arrested and is now suspended.

Trooper First Class Kenneth Dillon is charged with interfering with an officer after an incident last Saturday.

This comes just days after he was arrested in New Hampshire for driving under the influence.

State Police in Litchfield were the ones who responded to this incident.

When they found Trooper Dillon, they say he was resisting arrest and needed an evaluation.

Someone contacted State Police last Saturday night, telling them there was a suspicious man in the passenger seat of a car parked at the end of a residential driveway in Harwinton.

The car was in the area of Hill Road.

According to police, 41-year-old Dillon was uncooperative, and after being questioned he was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance for medical evaluation.

Dillon was not charged with driving under the influence.

That charge would have required him to be in the driver’s seat with keys in the ignition.

However, his state police car, a Chevy Impala, was taken from him.

Just a week before Saturday’s arrest, Dillon was picked up in Keene, New Hampshire for driving under the influence.

Dillon is assigned to the Special Licensing and Firearms Unit in Middletown.

He's been a state trooper since 1999 and has been given several awards.

Dillon is also a former paramedic, who has helped crash victims and was honored for helping people after the Sandy Hook Shooting.

The president of the State Police Union says, "we ask people to refrain judgment until all facts are known.”

Dillon is suspended with pay, pending the outcome of this case.

His court date in the state is on June 18 in Torrington.

