Ballpark Digest votes Dunkin' Donuts Park as best minor league park

Ballpark Digest ranked Dunkin’ Donuts Park as the best Double-A minor league baseball park.

Dunkin’ Donuts Park is home to the Hartford Yardgoats in downtown Hartford.

They combined Eastern, Southern and Texas League ballparks in their rankings.

Fans can vote to help select the top ballpark for 2018.

Dunkin' Donuts Park was the 2017 winner for this contest.

The contest will be running until June 19 with seeded brackets.

Blue Wahoos Stadium and Regions Field follow Dunkin’ Donuts Park in the Ballpark Digest Rankings.

