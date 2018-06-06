Cool today, warmer tomorrow... rain for part of the weekend?

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Clouds are hanging tough as of the Noon hour, but it’s a dry day. Temperatures will be a bit below average again, topping out in the lower 70s with intervals of sunshine. We’ll end the week tomorrow with warmer weather, highs in the lower 80s.

For the weekend, the chance for rain is looking less likely… perhaps just impacting southern CT, but it's quite possible that it will be dry statewide if a front stalls far enough to our south. Sunday will be dry/warm.

Next week still appears to start out dry/sunny, the next chance for rain may not come until next Wednesday.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

---------------------------

TODAY AND TOMORROW…

June will get back on track with drier, warmer weather! High pressure will be the dominant weather feature both days, although a weak cold front will drift through Southern New England tomorrow. Today is shaping up to be a partly sunny day with highs in the low and middle 70s. A southerly breeze with freshen as the day progresses. Therefore, the beaches will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s. This is especially true for the beaches in New London County.

Tomorrow should be partly sunny and a few degrees warmer with highs 80-85 away from the coast. While a stray shower can’t be ruled out, the risk of getting one will be very low. The weak cold front will have very little moisture to work with and the atmosphere will be relatively stable.

THE WEEKEND…

Over the weekend, we’ll be watching a cluster of showers and thunderstorms associated with a frontal boundary to the south of New England. Connecticut could be on the northern fringe of the rain at some point, but the wet weather could completely miss us. It’ll be a close call.

For now, we are forecasting a mix of clouds and sunshine for Saturday with highs ranging from the 70s at the coast to the lower 80s inland. Saturday night should be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday should be a pleasant day with the sky becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be close to 80 degrees and the humidity should be in the comfortable range.

NEXT WEEK…

Monday will be pleasant with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs around 80 degrees. For Tuesday and Wednesday, we are forecasting partly sunny skies and highs in the low to middle 80s. Showers could arrive by Wednesday evening.

There is a chance we’ll get a shot of cooler air from the north Monday night and Tuesday. If that happens, we’ll have to lower temperatures accordingly, but any cooling trend will be short lived. Temperatures will be on the rise again during the middle and end of the week.

MAY 2018, ONE OF THE WARMEST ON RECORD!

The average temperature for May 2018 will likely come in at 64.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport. If that is indeed the case, this May will be tied for the 4th warmest on record for the Greater Hartford Area and records date back to 1905! May 1965 also had an average temperature of 64.4 degrees. The warmest May was just 3 years ago, in 2015. The average temperature was 66.0 degrees. May 1991 is the second warmest with an average temperature of 65.8 degrees and 3rd place goes to May 1975 with an average temperature of 64.5 degrees.

This May, we had 4 days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley International. The hottest day was May 3rd when we had a record breaking 94 degrees. We also had a number of cool and wet days, but the warm days far outweighed the cool ones.

May was also a dry month overall. Total rainfall at the airport was 2.47”, which is 1.88” below normal.

JUNE’S MILESTONES…

June 1st, marks the beginning of the meteorological summer. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological summer includes all of June, July, and August.

Astronomical summer occurs at the summer solstice which is Thursday, June 21st, at 6:07 am this year.

June 1 also marks the beginning of the hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) already released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season is long; it officially lasts through November 30th. This season got off to an early start when Subtropical Storm Alberto moved northward through the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall on the Florida Panhandle earlier this week, before the official tropical storm season began.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”