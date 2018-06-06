Warming up for the end of the week!

9:00 PM UPDATE…

Sky conditions range from partly cloudy to overcast at this hour, but there are no reports of light rain. Temperatures range from 53 degrees at the Lyman Memorial High School in Lebanon to 63 degrees at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. The temperature is 62 degrees in Hartford, 58 degrees in Waterbury, and 60 degrees in New Haven. Dew point temperatures are in the lower 50s. A southerly breeze is averaging 5-10 mph.

Previous Discussion...

WEDNESDAY RECAP…

Today started out clear and cool with early morning temperatures in the 40s across most of the state. Sunshine gave way to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon since the atmosphere aloft is still cool and a bit unstable. However, there were no showers in the state as of late this afternoon. Highs today were only in the 60s to near 70, which is well below the normal high of 77 degrees for June 6th.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy and a light shower or sprinkle is possible. However, many towns will remain dry. Temperatures will be in the 60s this evening and overnight lows will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…

June will get back on track with drier, warmer weather! High pressure will be the dominant weather feature both days, although a weak cold front will drift through Southern New England on Friday. Thursday is shaping up to be a partly sunny day with highs in the low and middle 70s. A southerly breeze with freshen as the day progresses. Therefore, the beaches will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s. This is especially true for the beaches in New London County.

Friday should be partly sunny and a few degrees warmer with highs 80-85 away from the coast. While a stray shower can’t be ruled out, the risk of getting one will be very low. The weak cold front will have very little moisture to work with and the atmosphere will be relatively stable.

THE WEEKEND…

Over weekend, we’ll be watching a cluster of showers and thunderstorms associated with a frontal boundary to the south of New England. Connecticut could be on the northern fringe of the rain at some point, but the wet weather could completely miss us. It’ll be a close call. One guidance model, the GFS, suggests Coastal Connecticut could see a few showers on Saturday. Meanwhile, the European Model has rain moving into the southern half of the state late Saturday night and Sunday morning.

For now, we are forecasting a mix of clouds and sunshine for Saturday with highs ranging from the 70s at the coast to the lower 80s inland. Saturday night should be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday should be a pleasant day with the sky becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be close to 80 degrees and the humidity should be in the comfortable range.

NEXT WEEK…

Monday will be pleasant with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs around 80 degrees. For Tuesday and Wednesday, we are forecasting partly sunny skies and highs in the low to middle 80s. Showers could arrive by Wednesday evening.

There is a chance we’ll get a shot of cooler air from the north Monday night and Tuesday. If that happens, we’ll have to lower temperatures accordingly, but any cooling trend will be short lived. Temperatures will be on the rise again during the middle and end of the week.

MAY 2018, ONE OF THE WARMEST ON RECORD!

The average temperature for May 2018 will likely come in at 64.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport. If that is indeed the case, this May will be tied for the 4th warmest on record for the Greater Hartford Area and records date back to 1905! May 1965 also had an average temperature of 64.4 degrees. The warmest May was just 3 years ago, in 2015. The average temperature was 66.0 degrees. May 1991 is the second warmest with an average temperature of 65.8 degrees and 3rd place goes to May 1975 with an average temperature of 64.5 degrees.

This May, we had 4 days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley International. The hottest day was May 3rd when we had a record breaking 94 degrees. We also had a number of cool and wet days, but the warm days far outweighed the cool ones.

May was also a dry month overall. Total rainfall at the airport was 2.47”, which is 1.88” below normal.

JUNE’S MILESTONES…

June 1st, marks the beginning of the meteorological summer. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological summer includes all of June, July, and August.

Astronomical summer occurs at the summer solstice which is Thursday, June 21st, at 6:07 am this year.

June 1 also marks the beginning of the hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) already released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season is long; it officially lasts through November 30th. This season got off to an early start when Subtropical Storm Alberto moved northward through the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall on the Florida Panhandle earlier this week, before the official tropical storm season began.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

