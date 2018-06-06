Records show relationship history of couple involved in Southington murder-suicide

Robert DeSantis shot himself at the Naugatuck Police Department and later died. He is suspected of killing a woman in Southington on Sunday. (WFSB)

Three days after the murder-suicide out of Southington and Naugatuck, police records shed light on the couple’s relationship history.

Police say Robert Desantis killed Michelle Barrett before turning the gun on himself on Sunday.

Police records show Desantis and Barrett were in a rocky relationship for several years, that included multiple calls to police to step in over the course of 8 years.

Sunday’s murder-suicide started in a Southington home in the early morning hours when Barrett was shot and killed in the backyard.

Neighbors tell police they heard a scream and a gunshot around 1 a.m.

It was only hours later around 5:30 a.m., Desantis shot himself in the parking lot of Naugatuck police.

Naugatuck police called officers in Southington to do a welfare check on Barrett when they discovered her body.

Police say Desantis died one day later in the hospital from the self-inflicted wounds.

Naugatuck police say records on file indicate an on again off again relationship leading up to their deaths.

Naugatuck police records show Barrett requested an officer’s help to get her belongings from Desantis’ home at least four times.

The last time she called was just two months ago in April.

Desantis also has a history of charges including assault from the late 90’s that stem from a previous relationship.

While the couple didn’t share children, Naugatuck police say the two had kids from previous relationships, who are now left to grieve their mom and dad.

Channel 3 reached out to the Southington police who say the investigation is ongoing.

Police say the gun used in the murder-suicide did not belong to Desantis and they are still investigating where it came from.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.