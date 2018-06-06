DEEP temporarily closes a section of Quinnipiac River to hunting

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced on Tuesday that a section of the Quinnipiac River will be closed to hunting.

The Quinnipiac River in New Haven will be closed from the southernmost tip of Fargeorge Preserve at the mouth of the Hemingway Creek, across the river to Lombard Street.

The one-year closure is a request from New Haven Police Chief Anthony Campbell for DEEP to review public safety concerns related to waterfowl hunting in the area.

Police have responded to gunshots in the vicinity that have diverted public safety resources and can cause confusion.

DEEP will be posting in the area that is closed to hunting.

Anyone found hunting in the area could be subject to arrest and charged with illegal hunting.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.