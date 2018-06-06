Car crashes into East Hartford gym following police pursuit

A car crashed into an East Hartford gym after a police pursuit.

The crash happened at Club Fitness on Main Street just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to East Hartford Police, there was an incident earlier in the day on Wednesday where a dispute occurred and a gun was displayed by an occupant in a car.

Police were searching for the car and when it was located, they attempted to stop it.

The car pursued police.

The driver of the car, 22-year-old Brandon Chaney of East Hartford, lost control of the car and crashed into the gym.

Chaney was arrested by East Hartford Police.

There were occupants in the car driven by Chaney. They were not charged and they were treated for minor injuries.

Police said there was also civilian car involved. The people inside the car had minor injuries as well.

The gym is closed and all classes are canceled.

No one inside the gym was injured during the crash.

People who were inside the gym at the time of the crash said it was terrifying.

"Everyone was so nervous, shaking. I screamed and told someone to call 911, but the cops were here," said Lindsey Aguilar, an eyewitness.

Witnesses said the men in the car tried to run after the crash.

"Honestly, it happened so fast. I was turning as he bumped into me and I just saw a white shirt and some blood and he just ran out," said Aguilar.

Chaney was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, and other drug-related charges.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

