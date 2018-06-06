Hartford Police investigating person shot on Wednesday night - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Hartford Police investigating person shot on Wednesday night

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Hartford Police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday evening. 

Police responded to 158 Franklin Ave. around 6 p.m. for a report of a person shot multiple times. 

A person was shot in the back and has non-life threatening injuries. The victim was brought to Hartford Hospital and is in stable condition. 

Police are looking for a suspect who was driving a dark Jeep Grand Cherokee. 

There is no description of the suspect. 

