Hartford Police investigating person shot on Wednesday night

Hartford Police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday evening.

Police responded to 158 Franklin Ave. around 6 p.m. for a report of a person shot multiple times.

A person was shot in the back and has non-life threatening injuries. The victim was brought to Hartford Hospital and is in stable condition.

Police are looking for a suspect who was driving a dark Jeep Grand Cherokee.

There is no description of the suspect.

