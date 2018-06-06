Dress for Success hosts fashion show raising money for a good cause

Members of the Channel 3 crew attended the Dress for Success fashion show (WFSB)

A sold-out crowd was at Hartford Stage on Wednesday night to celebrate Dress for Success Hartford empowering women for 20 years.

Community leaders strutted the Catwalk for a great cause.

This was the 13th Annual Capital Catwalk.

Several members of Channel 3 came out and even did some push-ups for the great cause.

Channel 3’s Kara Sundlun emceed and Dennis and Scot helped raise thousands of dollars for Dress for Success.

Dress for Success Hartford is an organization run by mostly all volunteers and since 1998

