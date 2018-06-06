Farm tractor involved in serious crash in Woodbury

A John Deere farm tractor was involved in a crash in Woodbury on Wednesday.

Around 5: 20 p.m., a truck driven by Barjam Hoxha, of Woodbury, was driving southwest on Route 6 near the intersection of Quassapaug Road.

The John Deere, driven by Daniel Logue, of Woodbury, was traveling northwest on Quassapaug Road.

Logue was attempted to cross the intersection of Route 6 when he collided with Hoxha’s truck.

Logue was thrown from the tractor and sustained serious injuries.

Both drivers were brought to Waterbury Hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating the accident.

