Interstate 84 reopens after mushroom truck rollover in Southbury

Interstate 84 eastbound in Southbury was completely closed after a truck carrying mushrooms rolled over.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday in the area of exit 15.
However, all lanes of the highway reopened around 6:30 a.m.
According to state police, those lanes were blocked at one point by the tractor trailer cab.
Minor injuries were reported and a light pole was taken down as a result of the crash.
Department of Transportation and tow trucks were involved in the cleanup.
