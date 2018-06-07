Interstate 84 reopens after mushroom truck rollover in Southbury

A truck carrying mushrooms rolled over early Thursday on I-84 east in Southbury. (State police)

Interstate 84 eastbound in Southbury was completely closed after a truck carrying mushrooms rolled over.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday in the area of exit 15.

However, all lanes of the highway reopened around 6:30 a.m.

According to state police, those lanes were blocked at one point by the tractor trailer cab.

Minor injuries were reported and a light pole was taken down as a result of the crash.

Department of Transportation and tow trucks were involved in the cleanup.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

