Deadly shooting leads to crash in Hartford

A man was shot in the back near 19 Hamilton St. and a vehicle crashed into a tree and fence on the road.

Hamilton Street, which is in the Frog Hollow section of the city, is closed at Zion Street as the investigation continues.

The victim was transferred to Hartford Hospital and pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified.

No other details were released.

