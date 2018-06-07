60-year-old man from Meriden reported missing

Juan Rosado was last seen on Wednesday. (State police)

State police issued a Silver Alert for a missing man out of Meriden.

According to troopers, 60-year-old Juan Rosado was last seen on Wednesday.

They described him as having gray hair and brown eyes. He stands about 5'5" tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

He may be wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meriden Police Department at 203-238-1911.

