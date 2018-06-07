Lawmakers, law enforcement address hunting ban along river in New Haven

Police and DEEP announced a ban on Quinnipiac River hunting in New Haven. (WFSB)

Lawmakers and law enforcement officials addressed a recently announced ban on waterfowl hunting along a river in New Haven.

Sen. Martin Looney joined New Haven Police Chief Anthony Campbell and others for a news conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday where they said the moratorium was a direct result of safety concerns.

DEEP said on Wednesday that a section of the Quinnipiac River will be closed to hunting for a year.

The closure ranges from the southernmost tip of the Fargeorge Preserve at Hemingway Creek to Lombard Street.

Campbell requested the ban so police could review safety concerns.

He said his officers have responded to reports of gunshots in the area only to find out that they came from hunters. He said incidents like that have diverted public safety resources and caused confusion.

DEEP said anyone caught hunting in the area could be arrested and charged with illegal hunting.

