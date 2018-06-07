More than 3 weeks later, Hamden still cleaning up tornado damage

Hamden crews told homeowners to stack debris at the curb so DPW crews could pick it up. It's been three weeks since a devastating tornado struck. (WFSB)

Hamden officials said federal officials will be in town next week to tour damage from last month's tornado.

This as cleanup continued on Thursday, more than three weeks after the powerful storm hit.

The town said residents can stack trees and branches at the curb. Trucks have been making the rounds to clear the piles.

A huge tree still blocks Liz Mollengarden's driveway.

"This is the worst of the damage," Mollengarden said.

She said she knows it could have been worse.

"It’s an inconvenience but we’re lucky nothing hit the house," she said. "That’s our biggest thing."

Nearly a dozen crews were out on Thursday and worked 12 hour shifts.

"We’ve been combing through the neighborhoods," said Craig Cesare, Hamden public works. "We’ve pretty much been everywhere once."

Cesare said much of the focus was the town's West Woods neighborhood.

"There are some streets like Still Hill, it looks like we’ve never been there," he said. "And we spent two weeks up there. People have been hard hit."

The Department of Public Works said it spent weeks working on some of the hardest hit streets there.

They warned people to be careful with the cleanup because dangerous still exist.

"Just because they didn't fall doesn't mean they're not going to fall and they are not dangerous," Cesare, said. "We have taken down several trees that have been dangerous that were left standing after the tornado."

Homeowners can also drop debris off to the public works department.

The town also reminded people to report property damage to the building department so it can inspect it.

"It was an unbelievable storm," Cesare said. "Something you hope you never see again."

A FEMA representative will be in town next week to tour some of the damage.

