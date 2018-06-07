Firefighter injured during recruit training exercise

A firefighter was injured on Thursday during a recruit training exercise.

According to Providence Fire Department Spokeswoman Lindsay Lague, firefighter recruit Richard Rand was injured during the training.

The training exercise took place in New Haven

Rand is a recruit for the Providence Fire Department Training Academy.

His injuries are non-life threatening and he was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

According to Paul Doughty, the Providence Fire Department union president, he believes Rand slipped and fell off a ladder.

The academy just started on Monday with approximately 80 recruits. Thursday was the first day the recruits were using the facility in New Haven.

Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.