Firefighter injured during recruit training exercise

A firefighter was injured on Thursday during a recruit training exercise. 

According to Providence Fire Department Spokeswoman Lindsay Lague, firefighter recruit Richard Rand was injured during the training. 

The training exercise took place in New Haven

Rand is a recruit for the Providence Fire Department Training Academy. 

His injuries are non-life threatening and he was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital. 

According to Paul Doughty, the Providence Fire Department union president, he believes Rand slipped and fell off a ladder. 

The academy just started on Monday with approximately 80 recruits. Thursday was the first day the recruits were using the facility in New Haven. 

