Teen arrested after threatening comments made at a Torrington school

The Torrington Police Department arrested a 13-year-old student after comments made in a classroom.

The student goes to Torrington Middle School.

According to police, the student made threatening statements during a class and was overheard by other students.

Police said there is no current threat to the school or students.

The police department said they thoroughly investigate any comments made toward any students or school that may cause any safety concerns.

Detectives are still working to determine the validity and intent of the comments.

Police have not identified the student since they are a juvenile.

The teen was charged with breach of peace.

Police said inaccurate social media posts over the past few days have interfered with the investigation and caused 'undue alarm' to the public.

There will be an additional police presence at the middle school for the next few days.

