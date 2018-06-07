The anticipated warm-up has arrived, finally!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

We’re ending the week on a brighter and milder/warmer note… highs today will reach/exceed 80 in many towns (inland), it will be a tad cooler along the coastline. For the weekend, our forecast is on track for dry and comfortably warm weather BOTH days.

Next week starts out dry… next chance for rain/storms doesn’t come until Wednesday, that’s also when temps could get close to 90.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

ONE WEEK INTO JUNE…

So far, June is averaging 1.0 degree cooler than normal. The average temperature for the first 7 days of this month is 64.1 degrees at Bradley International Airport. The month started out warm with a high of 81 degrees on the 1st and 88 degrees on the 2nd, but the last 5 days have all been cooler than normal. In fact, it was on the 4th when the daily record for the coolest high temperature was tied. The high that day was only 59 degrees.

June has been a dry month so far at Bradley International. The total of 0.56" is 0.65" below normal.

TODAY…

The anticipated warm-up will finally begin! Today will be partly sunny and highs will range from the 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s over interior portions of the state. A weak cold front will slowly move through the state, but it will have very little moisture to work with and the atmosphere will be relatively stable. Therefore, the risk of a shower is low.

THE WEEKEND…

The front will settle to the south of New England and it will stall in the Mid-Atlantic Region. A wave of low pressure will develop on the front. This will be the focus for clouds and numerous showers and thunderstorms. However, high pressure positioned to our north should keep this large area of moisture just to the south of New England, although it could come close. For now, we are keeping the weekend completely dry. Saturday should be partly sunny and warm with highs in the 70s and lower 80s. As usual, the coolest readings will be near the coast. Sunday should be partly sunny and comfortably warm with highs 75-80.

The nighttime hours will be comfortable as well with lows mostly in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK…

With high pressure in place over New England, Monday will be pleasant with partly to mostly sunny skies. The morning will be cool with lows 45-55, but Monday afternoon should be nice and warm with highs around 80 degrees. Monday night will be mainly clear and cool with lows in the 50s.

A southwesterly flow of warmer air will develop on Tuesday and therefore temperatures are expected to rise well into the 80s away from the coast. The sky will be partly sunny and showers are unlikely.

The warming trend will peak on Wednesday with highs in the 80s to right around 90 degrees. The air will be noticeably more humid as well. An approaching cold front will likely stir up a few showers and thunderstorms, some of which could produce heavy downpours.

The cold front will move offshore Wednesday night and Thursday and high pressure will move in from the west. That means Thursday is looking good with partly to mostly sunny skies. While the air will be a little cooler and drier n Thursday, we're still expected to reach the middle 80s.

MAY 2018, ONE OF THE WARMEST ON RECORD!

The average temperature for May 2018 will likely come in at 64.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport. If that is indeed the case, this May will be tied for the 4th warmest on record for the Greater Hartford Area and records date back to 1905! May 1965 also had an average temperature of 64.4 degrees. The warmest May was just 3 years ago, in 2015. The average temperature was 66.0 degrees. May 1991 is the second warmest with an average temperature of 65.8 degrees and 3rd place goes to May 1975 with an average temperature of 64.5 degrees.

This May, we had 4 days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley International. The hottest day was May 3rd when we had a record breaking 94 degrees. We also had a number of cool and wet days, but the warm days far outweighed the cool ones.

May was also a dry month overall. Total rainfall at the airport was 2.47”, which is 1.88” below normal.

JUNE’S MILESTONES…

June 1st, marks the beginning of the meteorological summer. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological summer includes all of June, July, and August.

Astronomical summer occurs at the summer solstice which is Thursday, June 21st, at 6:07 am this year.

June 1 also marks the beginning of the hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) already released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season is long; it officially lasts through November 30th. This season got off to an early start when Subtropical Storm Alberto moved northward through the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall on the Florida Panhandle earlier this week, before the official tropical storm season began.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

