Windsor Lock changing school grading system

The Windsor Locks school system is changing the grading system (WFSB)

Most people remember getting A’s, B’s, and C’s when they were in school.

In one district, that grading system is being thrown out the window and parents aren’t happy about it.

School officials in Windsor Locks say previously, students could graduate with 24 credits and a D-average.

Now, that the letter grades are gone, the standards are being raised, it’s more of a pass-fail system and some parents are saying, their children are falling behind.

The letters have been replaced with numbers for the grading system.

Four is the highest and zero is the lowest.

Since there’s still five performance levels, many might be asking themselves what’s the difference.

The biggest difference is that only 4’s and 3’s are considered passing grades.

Anything lower won’t get students to the next step, which can be frustrating and confusing for students who may have had some C’s sprinkled in their report cards in the past.

Channel 3 spoke with Superintendent Dr. Susan Bell who says ultimately, this transition is meant to challenge the students to perform at a higher level.

“The idea is mastery of a skill over just getting a grade and moving on,” said Bell.

Windsor Locks isn’t the only district doing this.

Bell says Naugatuck, Wallingford, Ellington, and Farmington have some variation of this grading system or they’re working toward it.

Current sophomores will be the first to graduate without the traditional letter grades and this mastery-based learning has been here since they were sixth graders.

Parents have pushed back against this idea.

They say they’re not upset about students being pushed harder, they say the letter grades gave them more insight into how their child was doing.

“Someone who has a 60 knows they are one point away from failing a class, numbers help tell us where we are on a scale and without these numbers, it’s just a big nebulous hodgepodge,” said Karen Kudish, a parent.

On Thursday night, there’s a Board of Education meeting where parents will express their concerns directly to the superintendent.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.