Silver Alert issued for Hamden elderly man

John Tulucci has been missing from Hamden (State Police)

A Silver Alert was issued for an elderly man in Hamden on Thursday.

John Tulucci, 88, of Hamden has been missing since Thursday.

Tulucci is described as a white male with grey hair and brown eyes.

He is 5’02” and 140 pounds.

There is no clothing description for Tulucci.

Anyone with information on Tulucci’s whereabouts is asked to call Hamden Police.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.